Cobbold urging Dayaks to join PBDSB to strengthen party

KUCHING, Dec 20 — Claiming itself as the sole Dayak political platform, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) led by its president Cobbold John is calling on Sarawak Dayaks, regardless of their religious background, to join the party.

“We would like to invite our fellow Dayaks, who have a clean track record to join PBDSB,” said Cobbold, adding that the invitation was also extended to those Dayaks in Pakatan Harapan and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

“However, they have to be clean and free from corruption and land scandal issues. We believe that Dayaks must be united to bring PBDSB to a much greater height, in order to safeguard the rights of the indigenous Dayaks and Sarawak,” he said.

He reiterated that PBDSB did not belong to him but to all Sarawak Dayaks, adding that as the party president, he would uphold and ensure that PBDSB be the platform for the Dayaks to unite and voice out their views on Dayak issues and agenda.

In the last state election (2016), PDBSB contested a few seats but lost all while in the last general election, only Cobbold contested and lost despite the party’s earlier announcement that it would contest not less than 10 seats.

Meanwhile, today Cobbold became the first party president to announce what he called “potential candidates” for the coming state election which is due in 2021.

He named Rapelson Richard Hamit for the Simunjan seat, Nikodemus Singgai (Gedong) and Nicholas Mujah (Balai Ringin) despite Mujah still a PKR member.

Rapelson contested for the Simunjan seat in the last election but lost to the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) candidate.

When asked whether Mujah would join PBDSB, Cobbold said: “Although Mujah is still in PKR, we in PBDSB believe that if he joins us, he will be a potential leader for the Dayaks in Balai Ringin and on Dayak issues for Sarawak.” — Bernama