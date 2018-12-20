Aeon Credit service’s Q3 net profit increases to RM87m

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Nov 30, 2018, increased to RM87.13 million from RM70.55 million chalked up in the same period last year.

Revenue rose to RM348.49 million from RM312.34 million recorded previously mainly attributable to the increase in financing receivables for motorcycle, auto and personal financing businesses, it said in a statement today.

Going forward, Managing Director Kenji Fujita said the company remained optimistic of maintaining its performance throughout the financial year in accordance with the scheduled implementation of its business plan.

“With the newly launched e-wallet application, supplementing the Aeon Member Plus Visa Card, we are expecting to build a stronger presence in settlements and payments,” he said.

He said the company targeted more users for the application in line with the government’s policy of promoting a cashless society.

“Hence, we are looking at the synergy of both our retail and financial businesses,” he said.

Fujita added that the company was confident domestic demand would continue to contribute towards the company’s revenue stream and spur business growth. — Bernama