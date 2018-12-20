Kiehl’s revisits a classic for the New Year

Ultra Facial Cream by Kiehl's — Picture courtesy of Kiehl's

NEW YORK, Dec 20 — Kiehl’s is the latest beauty brand to focus on cleaning up its act.

The prestige skincare label is removing all the parabens from its signature ‘Ultra Facial Cream;, Allure reports, and the revamped version will be on sale as of December 26. The brand has also promised to eliminate parabens from the entire product line by the end of next year.

“We know that customer preferences have changed and are well aware of a growing concern around parabens,” Kim Robertson, Vice President of customer experience at Kiehl’s, told Allure. “As a result, we are rebalancing our formulas to remove parabens for an improved experience for all. The experience and performance of the new formula has not been compromised with the removal of parabens, TEA and carbamide.”

Natural ingredients are becoming increasingly in demand across the beauty industry, as consumers seek out ‘cleaner’ cosmetics and skincare solutions. A recent study carried out by students on the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Master of Professional Studies programme in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management (CFMM) program found that more than 40% of beauty consumers feel that they do not get enough information from brands about ingredient safety.

To this end, transparent brands such as Bare Minerals, which specializes in mineral-based skincare and makeup that avoids harmful chemicals and ingredients, and Lush Cosmetics, which focuses on plant-based products, have seen their profiles rise, while wellness giants such as Procter & Gamble have made steps to attempt to become more honest with consumers about ingredients. — AFP-Relaxnews