Zahid taking leave apt, but rather late, says political analyst

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters during the Umno press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 12, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi taking leave from the party presidency and handing over his duties to his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is viewed by a political analyst as an apt move, but rather late.

Assoc Prof Dr Jeniri Amir said the party should have made an appropriate choice during its leadership elections but many people including himself were surprised that they had chosen Ahmad Zahid as president when he was mired in scandals.

“They were aware of the controversy and whatever he did, he (Zahid) should at least have been responsive to the voice of the grassroots leaders and members.

“The response should be apt but it does not mean that taking leave can save Umno as its position is too precarious... even without Zahid, Umno is already in a very bad shape,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Jeniri likened the party as a leaking, sinking ship which could not be saved as too much water had entered it, with its passengers not daring to jump into the sea without looking out for the lights from other ships passing through.

“There are two other ships, PKR and Bersatu, about to pass by... so their action is actually more to save themselves than going down with the ship,” said Jeniri in the analogy.

Jeniri, who lectures at the Faculty of Social Sciences, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, said the excuse given (for quitting Umno) because Zahid’s leadership had no direction was a weak excuse, instead they should correct the situation internally.

“Hence, their action of quitting the party is definitely not good in our efforts to establish a two-party system in this country, that is, having a strong opposition... but Umno has become weak and if more of its leaders quit after this, I am not surprised if it eventually becomes a mosquito party.

“They should not easily be defeatists. But this situation happens when those party leaders who have been in power for so long, suddenly lose power. They become dispirited and to them, the best way to save themselves is to cross over to another party,” he said.

Jeniri also pointed out that party hopping was not good because for mature democracy to exist, the country needed a ‘watchdog’ for check and balance.

“How can they be a strong opposition and play the role of check and balance effectively if their position as the opposition is weak.

“For the good of Malaysia and to move forward, we actually need Umno that is strong and not weak and easily gives up,” he said.

Jeniri said if those who quit Umno were accepted by another party, the latter would be making a U-turn back to the old ways and which would scupper efforts at reformation and transformation in the New Malaysia as aspired by the people. — Bernama