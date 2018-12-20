Three new power plants to be built in Pahang

Pahang’s Science, Green Technology, Communications and Multimedia committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said the three projects will be carried out in Gambang, Pekan and Gebeng. — Thomson Reuters Foundation pic

KUANTAN, Dec 20 — Three new power plants will be built in stages in Pahang next year in line with the state government’s efforts to promote green technology and renewable energy in the state.

Pahang’s Science, Green Technology, Communications and Multimedia committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said the three projects will be carried out in Gambang, Pekan and Gebeng.

“So far the station in Gambang is already 90 per cent complete and is expected to be fully operational next year. The power station can produce 50 megawatts of energy overall.

“The other two power stations in Pekan and Gebeng, expected to supply 49 megawatts and 30 megawatts of electricity respectively, are in the second stage of construction and are expected to be completed in 2020, he told reporters after launching Pahang Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s Renewable Energy Seminar 2018 here today. — Bernama