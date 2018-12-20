‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ sequel confirmed (VIDEO)

John Ambrose’s name featured on the poster treatment for ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’ — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Movie stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have dropped a big Netflix-approved tease over the actor who will play a crucial new character in the sequel to August 2018 high school romance movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The film, based on Jenny Han’s 2014 romance novel, revolved around a high school junior who was in the habit of writing unmailed letters to her crushes as a way of coping with unrequited love.

Those letters get out, leaving Lara Jean to deal with the consequences.

To All the Boys finished with a mid-credits scene introducing John Ambrose, another handsome ex-crush, who had switched schools long ago but turns up at Lara Jean’s door with a bouquet of flowers.

While that brief scene was filmed with Canadian-American actor Jordan Burtchett, a teaser video from Netflix now implies there could be someone else in mind for the sequel’s expanded role.

After Leah and Noah confirmed that a follow-up was on its way, Leah spoke to an unnamed caller. “What? You’re gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!” she exclaimed.

Jenny Han’s To All the Boys sequel was released in 2015 with the title PS I Still Love You, and apparent trilogy closer Always and Forever, Lara Jean was published in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews