Is Pakatan Harapan playing God now? — Arvind Krishnan

DECEMBER 20 — The recent mass exodus of Umno MPs has become a testing ground for its members’ loyalty to the party. While the party is going through its toughest time, Pakatan Harapan has set out conditions for Umno members who wish to join its coalition.

If this was merely a political move, MIC Youth would absolutely respect their freedom to do so. However, the current ruling coalition has shown total disregard for the rule of law, by setting out conditions way beyond their legal powers to do so.

For instance, PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar was reported to have said the following as one of the conditions for Umno members seeking to join Pakatan Harapan:

“Most importantly, they should now take the opportunity to state, reveal or whistleblow any other corruption allegations involving current Umno leaders such as Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (former prime minister and former Umno president) or Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (former deputy prime minister and current Umno president) without fear or favour not just to the Pakatan leadership, but most importantly to the rakyat as well.”

Is Dr Xavier suggesting that Pakatan Harapan will influence the Attorney General (AG) in not taking action against Umno members if the latter reveals corruption allegations against Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak or Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi?

Does Dr Xavier not understand that if an Umno member was aware of the alleged corruption, the Umno member himself has committed an offence under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001?

It seems rather odd for him to use the phrase “without fear or favour” when the statement that he made seemed to suggest that he was planning to do the opposite, since he is suggesting a favour to pardon them from an act of crime.

If and when Umno members ignorantly make such confessions in order to join Pakatan Harapan, will the Attorney General act, in the true sense of the phrase, “without fear or favour”?

If one were to think that this is just semantics, a clearer example can be seen from the statement made by DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang who was reported to have said the following:

“If in the past they failed to take strong action and aided and abetted (former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib (Razak) in the 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Bhd) scandal in particular, they must openly state so.

“But, those who have done more than that... committed corruption and criminal action, they have to pay for it.”

Lim Kit Siang has gone one step further, to suggest that Pakatan Harapan will accept Umno members who even aided and abetted Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the alleged 1MDB scandal, as long as they have not done more than that.

Once again, on what basis is Lim Kit Siang making this statement that Pakatan Harapan has the power to pardon an act of crime? Is he playing God now when he said ex-Umno members can join Pakatan Harapan as long as they “atone for their sins”?

It is one thing for Pakatan Harapan to go on a political witch-hunt against Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, but for them to do so with a total disregard of the rule of law is atrocious, seeing that “rule of law” is their favourite tagline.

If Pakatan Harapan indeed accepted Umno members with such conditions fulfilled, how will the current judiciary respond? Is this the start of another May Day for Justice?

* Arvind Krishnan is National Council Member, MIC Youth.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.