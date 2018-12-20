Putin: Trump is ‘right’ to withdraw US troops from Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today he backed US counterpart Donald Trump’s decision to order troops back home from Syria. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Dec 20 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said today he backed US counterpart Donald Trump’s decision to order troops back home from Syria after declaring victory over Islamic State forces.

“The fact that the US has decided to withdraw its troops is right,” Putin said during his annual press conference.

Trump yesterday declared in a video message that “we won” and said that the troops are “coming back now.”

Putin said that “as concerns victory over IS, on the whole I agree with the US president,” adding that “we have dealt serious blows against IS in Syria.”

Nevertheless he cast doubt on Washington’s actions, saying “we don’t see any signs of withdrawing US troops yet, but I concede that it is possible.” — AFP