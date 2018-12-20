Minister: Bill to abolish death penalty to be tabled at next Dewan Rakyat sitting

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the Attorney General’s Chambers was currently in the final stage of preparing the legislative papers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Bill to abolish the mandatory death penalty is expected to be tabled at the next Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the Attorney General’s Chambers was currently in the final stage of preparing the legislative papers for the purpose.

“All the preparations are complete, with only a few details to be sorted out. So, it won’t take too long.

“As for the ministry, there has been some slight changes as we need to look into some issues, but I believe everything will be ready by the next sitting,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

According to the Parliament website, the next Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled for March 11 to April 11 next year.

Prior to this, Liew announced that the Cabinet had decided that the death penalty for 33 offences under eight acts of law would be abolished, including Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder).

He had said that the decision, achieved collectively on Oct 10, would include the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971, Firearms Act 1960, Kidnapping Act 1961, Armed Forces Act 1972, Water Services Industries Act 2006, Strategic Trade Act 2010 and Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama