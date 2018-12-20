Dakwah for the prosperity of the nation and its citizens — IKRAM

DECEMBER 20 — IKRAM follows the concerns of certain quarters with regard to the Minister of Education’s statement in the Dewan Rakyat encouraging religious teachers from Peninsular Malaysia serving in Sabah and Sarawak to prolong their stay. This is so that they may contribute to the community by engaging in dakwah, seeing as there exists a severe shortage of such educators in those states.

The Minister’s statement was in response to the Kubang Kerian Member of Parliament’s question regarding the lack of religious teachers in Sabah and Sarawak.

IKRAM fully supports the Minister’s call, which is based on the critical deficit of religious educators in the region (as recorded in the Dewan Rakyat’s Hansard).

In essence, dakwah is an act of calling to good, thus fostering prosperity. A nation which is peaceful and prosperous is the shared vision of all its citizens. The moral and ethical decline that has plagued this country whether in the household, at school, at the workplace, or in the media should compel all sectors of society to support dakwah efforts.

Religious teachers in schools play an important role in ensuring that students develop into individuals of good character and conduct. This must be viewed as a noble act and with the spirit of sacrifice in contributing to the nation. May these teachers persevere and garner the strength to serve away from their places of origin, and may their efforts be rewarded in kind.

At the same time, IKRAM urges the galvanisation of efforts to increase the number of religious teachers native to Sabah and Sarawak, as they understand better the local culture.

IKRAM also suggests that the Ministry of Education identifies and investigates difficulties faced by Peninsular Malaysian religious teachers and their grievances which previously may not have been wholly assessed. This is in order to improve their welfare and well-being and also that of their families.

