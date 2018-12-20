Kit Siang: DAP will never become MCA with its mono-ethnic politics

Lim said the politics of multi-racialism is the only path to a united and successful Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang has denied any possibility of his party becoming the next MCA, saying the former denounces mono-ethnic politics as practised by the latter.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said this in a statement today in reply to a compliment he received from prominent businessman Tan Sri Clement Hii, who said the struggles experienced by DAP meant it will never become another MCA.

“DAP is a multi-racial party dedicated to the wellbeing and welfare of all races to be found in Malaysia, and not mono-ethnic as in the case of MCA.

“We represent all Malaysians, whether Chinese, Malays, Indians, Kadazans, Ibans or Orang Asli, while the MCA represents or claims to represent only the Chinese in Malaysia,” Lim said in the statement.

He stressed that his party’s political style was the way to build a prosperous nation, saying the politics of multi-racialism is the only path to a united and successful Malaysia.

“The continuation of the politics of mono-ethnicity can never unite a plural Malaysia,” he explained.

Lim also mentioned how leaders from DAP were dedicated to rebuilding the nation and to serving the people.

“DAP leaders are in government because we can play an important role to build a New Malaysia and save Malaysia from becoming a sham democracy, a kakistocracy, a failed state and a global kleptocracy,” he said in reference to the previous government supposedly practicing cronyism.

“DAP leaders, whether in government or outside, will have no hesitation in leaving the coalition government if the objective of a New Malaysia is abandoned and will never be as spineless as MCA leaders,” he said.