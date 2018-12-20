Grab the opportunity in New Malaysia to advance our technology industry — Wong Shu Qi

DECEMBER 20 — MP for Iskandar Puteri, YB Lim Kit Siang and his delegation arrived at Ji Nan in Shan Dong province, as the second stop of their eight-day official visit to China since 19th December. We visited the Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone where the advance technology corporations were drawn to set up shop.

One of the key features in establishing the high-tech zone is talent. The high-tech zone management stressed particularly on how they attract both young, and overseas talent, and also women to stay on their career and explore their opportunity there.

At home, post-May 9 election, many overseas Malaysians are exploring the possibility of returning home. TalentsCorp’ latest data showed that there is a 20% increase of overseas Malaysian talents returning home this year compared to last year.

To put things in perspective, when Malaysia first ventured into information technology industry in 1998, there were no high-tech zones in China. Yet, today, they are at least 20 years ahead of us. Due to bad government policy and corruption, we have missed the golden 20 years of the tech industry growth and is today ill-equipped to compete in the fast-moving pace in this sector led by superpowers of the world.

During the visit, we were presented with their achievement in technological progress. The zone is an innovation and research hub located in Jinan, with 10 core focus fields divided into 10 zones. Companies in the Park worked on the latest development in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, Fintech, Internet of Things (IoT), smart technology and industrial robots. These technologies are the key contributors to the world’s productivity as they are widely applied in various fields, from medicine to finance to manufacturing and geology.

The abovementioned technological advancements are the key contributors to the world’s productivity as they are widely applied in various fields, such as medical research, industrial, robotics, pharmaceutical, geology and finance.

One example which was presented to us was the Smart Electricity Meter. This should be something familiar to many Malaysians as it is similar to the Smart Meter introduced by TNB a few years ago. Combining the concept of IoT and digitalisation, the Smart Meter allows users to track real-time electricity usage and allows utility companies, such as TNB to improve efficiency as the data collected can be used to understand patterns of usage, distribution, breakdowns, etc.

Malaysia is no stranger to great technology like Smart Meter, FinTech and Artificial Intelligence. Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone serves as a good example to Malaysia as an innovation hub that can transform and equip a nation or even the world with technology.

What Malaysia should focus on from now on is to create an ecosystem that is innovation-friendly. The government should not only focus on offering incentive to industry players, but there are other aspects as well, such as talent recruitment and retention, adoption and acceleration of technology by the market, consumer awareness, financial facilities, competitive environment and an environment which allows a level playing field among market players, as well as the sustainability of the general innovation economy.

The group of delegation consists of state Excos, members of parliament and state assemblymen. They are: Tan Hong Pin (Johor State Exco), Kerk Chee Yee (Melaka State Exco), Fong Kui Lun (MP for Bukit Bintang), Wong Shu Qi (MP for Kluang), Lim Lip Eng (MP for Kepong), Thomas Su Keong Siong (MP for Kampar), Alice Lau Kiong Yan (MP for Lanang), Ean Yong Hian Wah (Selangor state assemblyman) and Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew (Selangor state assemblyman).

