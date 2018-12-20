Mentally-challenged man charged with making Tampin Hospital bomb threat

According to the charge, Mohd Yusnaidi allegedly made the anonymous call to one Nor Zuzainni Jamaluddin, 38, at the Tampin Hospital at 5.50am on December 14. — Google screenshot

TAMPIN, Dec 20 — A mentally-challenged man was today charged in the Magistrate’s Court for making a bomb threat call to the Tampin Hospital last Friday.

No plea was recorded from Mohd Yusnaidi Mohd Yunus, 34, after the charge was read out by the court interpreter before Magistrate Tan Chai Wei.

According to the charge, Mohd Yusnaidi allegedly made the anonymous call to one Nor Zuzainni Jamaluddin, 38, at the Tampin Hospital at 5.50am on December 14.

He was charged under Section 507 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fuad Ramlan submitted a psychiatric patient report from the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban and requested the court to refer Mohd Yusnaidi to the hospital to get a medical report.

Magistrate Tan ordered the accused to be sent to the Permai Hospital in Johor Bahru for observation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code and set Jan 24 for the submission of the medical report.

In the incident last Friday, a bomb threat call from an unidentified man alarmed the 120 patients and 50 staff at the Tampin Hospital.

A team from the Tampin Police headquarters, Dog Unit (K9) and a Bomb Detection Unit from Negeri Sembilan police headquarters conducted a check at the hospital but found no suspicious object. — Bernama