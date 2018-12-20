Teo Nie Ching’s warning: I won’t be Mrs Kleptocrat

The Kulai MP made her sentiments known via her official Twitter today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching has lashed out at unnamed individuals seeking favours from her, saying she will not indulge them.

The Kulai MP said she does not intend to become a so-called “Mrs Kleptocrat”, ostensibly in reference to the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

“Stop emailing me to ask for contracts. Because I can’t,” Teo said on her Twitter account.

“Please stop asking letter of support from me. Because I won’t issue any.”

She said her decision was backed by public hatred for fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, implicated in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

“You voted for PH because you wanted a clean government, didn’t you?” she asked, referring to Pakatan Harapan.