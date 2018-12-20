Aeon Credit’s Q3 net profit jumps to RM87.14m

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd’s net profit in the third quarter (Q3) ended November 30, 2018 rose to RM87.14 million from RM70.55 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue jumped to RM348.50 million from RM312.35 million chalked up in the corresponding quarter, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

For the current financial year ending Feb 28, 2019 (FY2019) prospects, the company said domestic demand will be the key driver for growth and household spending is likely to be supported by growth in income and employment.

“The company expects to be able to maintain its financial performance for FY2019 based on the scheduled implementation of its business plan,” it added.

There was no dividend declared during the current quarter.

The interim single tier dividend of 22.25 sen declared on Oct 4, 2018 for FY2019 was paid to shareholders on November 8, 2018. — Bernama