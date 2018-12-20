Former Ayer Hangat rep Mohd Rawi quits Umno

Datuk Mohd Rawi Abd Hamid (centre) addresses a press conference in Alor Setar December 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 20 — Datuk Mohd Rawi Abd Hamid, the former state assemblyman for Ayer Hangat, today announced his resignation from Umno, along with 30 Langkawi divisional and branch leaders.

Mohd Rawi, 51, told a press conference that after taking into account the development in the political landscape, he wants to assist the current Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to prosper the country.

He said he resigned from Umno with the intention of joining another party, not because of any offer of money or position.

He also said that he will make an announcement in two weeks which PH component party he will join. The others will make their decisions later, he added.

Mohd Rawi, who is a former Kedah state executive councillor, claimed that over 50 per cent of the 17,000 Umno members in Langkawi have resigned but said he could not confirm the actual number. — Bernama