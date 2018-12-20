Perak firemen hold prayers honouring fallen comrade Adib

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department hold Yassin and Tahlil prayers at its headquarters in Ipoh December 20, 2018, in honour of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 20 — The Perak Fire and Rescue Department today held a Yasin recital and tahlil ritual at the state headquarters in Meru here, honouring fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who died on Monday.

The special prayer session, which started at 1pm, was attended by 120 firemen, including State Fire and Rescue Department acting director Sayani Saidon and fire station chiefs.

Sayani said that the prayers were held as a sign of solidarity for Adib and also other firemen who died in the line of duty.

“This year we lost a few of our members. Two months ago, we lost six firemen, who drowned in a pond during a search and rescue mission in Puchong and we lost another fireman before that.

“And a few days ago, Adib left us. Therefore, we had this prayer to remember them all,” she told reporters.

Sayani also urged all firemen to be more careful when carrying out their duties as the challenges faced are unpredictable.

Adib, who was attached to the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, was among the firefighters deployed to a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in the Selangor township on November 27.

He was reportedly dragged out of the emergency response vehicle and assaulted by a mob, leaving him with broken bones and internal injuries.

He died at 9.41pm at the National Heart Institute on Monday and was buried in his home state of Kedah the following afternoon.

Separately, when asked about the report on the cause of the fire which claimed six lives at the two-storey building in Puncak Jelapang Maju industrial area on December 11, Sayani said that the fire and rescue department will narrow down the report before revealing the information.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation, which also involves the police. This is a high-profile case and it might be used as a reference case in the future.

“Therefore, we will conduct a thorough investigation before we report the findings of the investigation,” she said.