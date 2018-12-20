Honda worker loses job after Facebook post on fireman Adib’s death

A local Honda dealer has sacked its employee for breaching company policy following public backlash over her insensitive Facebook remark about the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― A local Honda dealer has sacked its employee for breaching company policy following public backlash over her insensitive Facebook remark about the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the firefighter caught in a riot over a Hindu temple in Selangor last month.

In a letter embossed with the Honda logo on its Facebook page today, Sri Utama Auto Sdn Bhd said the woman’s employment was terminated with immediate effect.

“We would like to update that upon concluding the internal investigation and the said employee found to have breached the company’s policy with her misconduct.

“The said employee’s employment with Sri Utama Auto Sdn Bhd has been terminated with immediate effect,” Honda Sri Utama Auto Malaysia director Wong Chee Keong said in the short letter.

“We once again apologise for the hurt her comment has caused. We will be more attentive in training and educating our employees to instil high moral values and respect for all individuals at all times,” he added.

The termination came just two days after her suspension.

The woman’s Facebook remark was widely shared on social media the same day Adib was buried in his home state of Kedah.

The 24-year-old firefighter who was among the first emergency medical responders at the scene during a riot at the Seri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on November 27, died December 17.

Police have since reclassified his case as murder.

Malay and Muslim groups have called for stern action to be taken over Adib’s death.