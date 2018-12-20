Utilities, agencies behind Segi Enclave’s cert delay, says developer

A group of property buyers at Segi Enclave in Menglembu stage a protest in front of the developer’s office at Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil in Ipoh December 19, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 20 — Segi Enclave’s developer explained today that utility and government agencies are responsible for the delay in the handing over of the certificate of completion and compliance (CCC) to a group of property buyers in the commercial development in Menglembu here.

Energiser Properties Sdn Bhd executive director John Lau said that authorities such as the Perak Water Board, Telekom Malaysia, Fire and Rescue Department and Tenaga Nasional Berhad had yet to conduct checks at the site.

“Once they have conducted the checks and approve the site and the works, only then will they give a letter of approval and the CCC is only available when all the authorities have completed checks on the site, thus the delay.

“However, we have done our part in completing the shoplots and that is the reason why were able to issue the certificate of practical completion (CPC), but not the CCC,” he told Malay Mail when met at the company’s office in Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil.

Lau added, at the moment, the company is still pressing the authorities to expedite the process.

He said that the developer’s obligation based on the sales and purchase agreement is only up to issuance of the CPC and not the CCC.

“As a responsible developer, we will assist in obtaining the CCC for the buyers. However, in this case, we have yet to obtain the certificate from the authorities as the CCC is not issued by us,” he said.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that a group of 22 buyers demonstrated in front of the developer’s office as they were upset about not getting the CCC despite the completion of the three-storey shoplots about a year ago.

They also alleged that the developer, in the sales and purchase agreement, signed a guaranteed rental, where the latter will pay them rent for six years upon the completion of the building.

The buyers said that the developer refused to meet them and they had yet to receive their keys, adding that Segi University has not been established as how it was promised by the developer.

Lau refuted their claims and said that the company did not sign any agreements on the six-year guaranteed rental with the particular group of buyers.

“The company did not sign any agreements giving them such rental guarantees. If they have, please produce them,” he said.

He also explained that it was publicly reported in The Star newspaper on June 10, 2011 that the Segi Enclave project is set to change the educational landscape in Perak at the site.

“The company is not responsible as to when Segi University commences operations. As it stands, the college campus has already been completed and is expected to be operational in 2019,” he said.

Lau added that the keys for the units are ready for collection and the purchasers have been officially notified to come and collect them.

Lau also said that the company had banned certain members of the group from entering their office as he alleged that some of them had threatened company staff.

Ng Kai Jin, a receptionist at the company, said that one of the buyers threatened to torch her car while Karma Lama, a security guard, said that he was pushed by one of the buyers when he stopped them from wandering around the restricted areas of the company premises a few months ago.

Lau also said the company is not at fault in the name change from Segi Enclave to Pusat Kledang Bestari.

“Segi Enclave is a commercial name. When we submitted the name to the city council, they did not approve it and suggested a few alternative names.

“In fact, we would be happy if the name could be changed back to Segi Enclave,” he said.