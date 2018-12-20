Nur Sajat: My full name is just ‘Sajat Kamaruzzaman’

Nur Sajat continues to be hounded by authorities and some in the public over her gender. — Picture via Instagram/Nur Sajat02

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — Cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat has denied today that her official name is “Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruzzaman”, as named in court documents from her tax evasion case yesterday.

The 33-year-old clarified the matter with Malay portal mStar, following public speculation over her purported birth name.

“My name in my identity card is Sajat Kamaruzzaman. There is no ‘Muhammad’.

“My full name is Sajat Kamaruzzaman,” she reportedly explained, saying that “Nur Sajat” is a moniker she has since taken for her business.

Nur Sajat also took to her Instagram account earlier today to further blame misreporting by certain media outlets.

“Err, reporters love giving wrong information. It’s true what people say, do not always believe the news.

“A lot of edits were made to give their publication more traction. I know my stories are ‘hot’ but it is not as hot as I am,” the KL-based entrepreneur said.

In January, Malaysian Islamic Development Department’s (Jakim) insisted that Nur Sajat needed to undergo a lengthy process in order for authorities to officially verify her gender.

The commotion came after Umno Youth exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris accused her of being a trans woman.