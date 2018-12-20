Case management of Maria Chin’s suit against IGP set for Jan 16

On August 6, Maria filed a suit against the IGP, the home minister and the Government of Malaysia for allegedly causing her to be wrongfully arrested under Sosma. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The High Court today fixed January 16 for the case management of former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah against the inspector-general of police (IGP) and two other defendants pertaining to wrongful detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures Act) (SOSMA) two years ago.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, who is representing Maria, told reporters that Judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad fixed the date during the mention of the suit in her chambers today, which was also attended by federal counsel Istisyhad Ismail.

Latheefa said the court also instructed both parties to file the relevant documents before the date of the case management.

On August 6, Maria, 62, who is also Petaling Jaya MP, filed a suit against the IGP, the home minister and the Government of Malaysia for allegedly causing her to be wrongfully arrested under Sosma.

In her statement of claim, Maria said she was arrested and detained under Sosma at the Bersih office on November 18, 2016 and her belongings including a mobile phone, several computer equipment and documents were also seized.

Maria claimed that her arrest was politically motivated and was done to serve the purpose of the party helming the government at the time to thwart efforts to hold a peaceful assembly, and to frighten the public from attending the rally.

The plaintiff claimed that her 10-day detention from November 18, 2016 was aimed at suppressing her, including forcing her to sleep in an individual cell without windows and sleeping on a concrete floor with only a woodboard, and without any mattresses, pillows and blankets.

Maria has sought general, additional and exemplary damages, as well as costs.

In the statement of defence filed on October 3, all defendants claimed the arrest and detention of the plaintiff was lawful and was not made on a political basis or with malicious intent.

All the defendants also claimed that the interrogation process was carried out well, whereby the plaintiff was given adequate time to rest and her health condition was also monitored as well as claiming that the plaintiff was kept in a comfortable individual cell with mattresses, blankets, pillows, and reading materials requested by the latter. — Bernama