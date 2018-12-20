Under fire in East Malaysia, Maszlee says ‘dakwah’ call not about proselytisation

Malaysiakini reported Maszlee as saying that his remark was misinterpreted. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik has defended his remark urging Islamic religious teachers stationed in Sabah and Sarawak to use their positions as “medan dakwah”, or the arena to evangelise.

Malaysiakini reported Maszlee as saying that his remark was misinterpreted, claiming he was using the Arabic term “dakwah” in the universal context of inviting people to do good deeds rather than a so-called narrow interpretation of proselytisation.

“When I said teachers in Sabah and Sarawak must use it as a ‘medan dakwah’, some immediately thought of religion. That is a narrow interpretation,” he was quoted as saying in Putrajaya.

“Making someone smart is also ‘dakwah’. When I raised it in Parliament, those in Sabah and Sarawak clamoured, saying I used schools for ‘dakwah’.

“I want to correct this [perception]. Teaching goodness is dakwah,” he added.

“Dakwah” literally means “invitation” in Arabic. However, its most common use among Muslims is to proselytise or preach about Islam.

Yesterday, the Association of Churches in Sarawak had voiced its concern over the minister’s statement in Parliament when he was requesting Islamic religious teachers from peninsular Malaysia but stationed in East Malaysia to continue serving at their post.

DAP’s Bukit Assek state lawmaker Irene Mary Chang also told Maszlee today to get his priorities right by resolving problems related to education and schools in Sarawak and Sabah, instead of making gaffes from time to time.