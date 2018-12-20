Milk Makeup launches the detox skincare you’ll want this season

Watermelon Brightening Face Mask by Milk — Picture courtesy of Milk

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — The holiday season is upon us, but come January you can be sure that ‘detox’ will be the term on everybody’s mind. Milk Makeup, as usual, is one step ahead of the game.

The vegan beauty brand has just unveiled a trio of new products to counteract the aftereffects of the party season and have you looking back to your best for the new year.

The series — which is now available online and will hit the shelves at Sephora on December 26 — includes a ‘Watermelon Brightening Face Mask,’ a ‘Matcha Detoxifying Face Mask’ and ‘Cooling Water Eye Patches’. The brightening face mask, which builds on the popularity of the brand’s signature watermelon product line, is a solid clay mask that rolls onto the skin for a simple and clean application process and aims to hydrate the complexion. The detoxifying mask — another solid clay product — has been designed for oil control, and the eye patches contain seawater to help bust any post-holiday puffiness.

Milk has certainly had a big 2018 — the brand announced that it had officially gone vegan back in March, after eliminating animal-based products such as honey, beeswax and collagen from its formulas. It also made waves with its cannabis oil-infused "Kush High Volume Mascara" in April, and caused a buzz by expanding its ‘Blur Foundation’ series over the summer to include a diverse range of 24 shades. — AFP-Relaxnews