Oil slumps 3pc, near lowest in a year as stock markets sink

Both major oil futures contracts rallied sharply yesterday but are now at or close to their lowest levels for over 14 months. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 20 — Oil prices fell about 3 per cent today, heading back towards their lowest levels for more than a year on worries about oversupply and the outlook for energy demand as stock markets tumbled following a US interest rate rise.

Stock markets dropped worldwide after the US Federal Reserve raised rates and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes over the next two years, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook.

US light crude oil fell US$1.61 a barrel, or 3.3 per cent, to a low of US$46.56 and was trading around US$46.70 by 0845 GMT. North Sea Brent was down US$1.60, or 2.8 per cent, at US$55.64 a barrel.

Both major oil futures contracts rallied sharply yesterday but are now at or close to their lowest levels for over 14 months, more than 30 per cent below multi-year highs reached at the beginning of October.

“Wednesday’s recovery was short-covering,” said Xi Jiarui, chief oil analyst at consultancy JLC.

“Investors quickly moved their attention to deteriorating fundamentals in the oil markets including more signs of slowing economic growth next year, record production and the lack of confidence with OPEC’s pledge to curb production.”

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers including Russia agreed this month to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in an attempt to drain tanks and boost prices.

But the cuts will not happen until next month and production has been at or near record highs in the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said he expected global oil stocks to fall by the end of the first quarter, but added that the market remained vulnerable to political and economic factors as well as speculation.

Technical analysis showed US oil may retest support at US$45.94 per barrel, a break below which could cause a loss to US$44.43, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

But US inventory data offered some support.

US crude inventories fell by 497,000 barrels in the week to December 14, the US Energy Information Administration said, smaller than the decrease of 2.4 million barrels analysts had expected.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, dropped by 4.2 million barrels, the EIA said, versus expectations of a 573,000-barrel increase.

Distillate demand rose to the highest since January 2003, which bolstered buying, particularly in heating oil futures, the market’s proxy for diesel. — Reuters