Facebook: Sharing through Stories to exceed News Feed by 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Facebook Stories sharing will exceed News Feed sharing by 2019 as estimated by Facebook, showing a material shift in audience dynamics that may impact brands’ campaign strategies.

According to an Ipsos survey commissioned by Facebook, more than 300 million people use Facebook Stories and Messenger Stories each day and 68 per cent use Stories on at least three apps regularly, a statement said.

This situation has extended the partnership of DoubleVerify (DV) with Facebook by providing global advertisers with objective, third-party measurement of viewability and fraud or SIVT across Facebook Stories video ad inventory.

Facebook Stories video campaign measurement is seamlessly integrated within DV Pinnacle® — DoubleVerify’s exclusive service and performance platform.

Through the platform, clients can analyse their Stories campaigns via side by side comparison with all other ad placement types that Facebook supports or compare Facebook Stories campaign performance with that of other media buys.

“Our expansion into Facebook Stories deepens the levels of transparency and protection we can offer our global advertiser clients,” said Chief Operating Officer (COO) at DoubleVerify, Matt McLaughlin.

“As one of the first partners to offer measurement and reporting for this growing Facebook channel, DV is staying at the forefront of emerging media types, giving brands clarity and confidence in their digital investment across all platforms, channels and formats,” he added.

DoubleVerify is the provider of fraud and viewability measurement of display and video ads for Facebook since 2017. It is also an independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics. — Bernama