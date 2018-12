RABAT, Dec 20 — Moroccan authorities have arrested three fugitive suspects in the grisly murder of two Scandinavian hikers following an intensive manhunt, a source close to the investigation said today.

The arrests in the city of Marrakesh follow a first arrest on Monday, hours after the discovery of the two women’s bodies at a camp in the High Atlas mountains.

The first man arrested is suspected of belonging to an Islamic extremist group. — AFP