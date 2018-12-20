Huda Kattan confirms skincare launch for 2019

Huda Kattan on Instagram. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Huda Kattan is kicking off the new year in the best way she knows how: With a bold new skincare launch.

The beauty mogul — the brains behind the cult online cosmetics brand Huda Beauty — has finally confirmed the news of her latest project in an interview with InStyle, following months of speculation.

“We also have plans to launch a skincare brand in 2019 —which is also independent of Huda Beauty with its own brand identity —which is a really exciting challenge for us,” the star told the publication, discussing the next move for her beauty empire.

Kattan is definitely on a roll —this November saw her and her sister Mona launch ‘Kayali,’ a fragrance brand comprising four different scents designed for layering, inspired by their home culture in the Middle East. The company has already racked up more than 70,000 followers on Instagram.

Kattan, who rose to fame as a beauty blogger, first founded Huda Beauty back in 2013 with a line of false eyelashes. The company has gone on to achieve cult brand status spanning eye, lip and face makeup, recently earning the entrepreneur a spot on the Forbes “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list.

As always, the cosmetics mogul is bang on trend with her latest career move — skincare looks set to enjoy a moment in the spotlight in 2019, with multiple big names (Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham) expressing an interest in getting involved in the industry. Earlier this week, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez hit the headlines when she announced that she, too, has a skincare line in the works for the New Year. — AFP-Relaxnews