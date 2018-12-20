Latheefa: Nepotism a ‘national issue’, ‘Umno-style tactics’ won’t silence me

Latheefa said PKR members lodging complaints with the party’s disciplinary board was an attempt to silence her. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — Prominent lawyer and former PKR central leadership member Latheefa Koya insisted today she went public with her claims of nepotism as it is “a national issue”, and “Umno-style” tactics will not stop her from doing so.

She said her statement on Monday was not just limited to PKR matters, following a complaint lodged by several division leaders against her to the party’s disciplinary board earlier today.

“It is about concerns of cronyism and nepotism in the biggest party in the federal government of this country. It is thus of grave public interest,” Latheefa told Malay Mail.

She said lodging complaints with the disciplinary board was an attempt to silence her, adding it is a contemptible Umno-style tactics that will not succeed.

When asked if the claims that her remarks led to Nurul Izzah Anwar quitting the party’s vice-presidency, Latheefa would only say it would better to ask the Permatang Pauh MP herself.

Nurul Izzah had earlier this week resigned from all her party posts. She did not state her reason for doing so.

Earlier today, five PKR division leaders or representatives from Selangor and Pahang lodged the report at the party headquarters and urged action be taken against Latheefa, saying she had violated party discipline in making those remarks.

Klang PKR information chief Mohd Farazi Mohd Shah said that he personally believes Latheefa’s comments contributed to Nurul Izzah’s decision, which was announced on Monday as well.