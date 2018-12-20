Journos back fellow reporter covering Adib’s funeral, after Islamist group’s attack

Kumaran is the northern regional correspondent for TV3 under Media Prima Bhd.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Several journalist groups have supported ethnic Indian reporter Kumaran Rajamoney, after an Islamist group lambasted his coverage of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s funeral in Kedah.

In a statement, Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) urged the public to not manipulate racial sentiments or take advantage of fellow media practitioners who are only doing their job.

“Media workers who do their jobs in various situations mostly do it without bothering about the risks, to provide the best coverage following journalism ethics,” it said.

Kumaran, the northern regional correspondent for TV3 under Media Prima Bhd, was slammed by online group Gerakan Pengundi Sedar (GPS), for covering the funeral of the fireman who died from injuries sustained during a Hindu temple riot in Seafield, Selangor.

Jenazah Allahyarham Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim dibawa ke Masjid As-Saadah, Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah untuk disembahyang dan dikebumikan.@NewsMPB #Adib #AdibWiraKami pic.twitter.com/bCoqvnjZD6 — Kumaran Rajamoney (@KumaranNewsMPB) December 18, 2018

GPS is an online movement linked to Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma), lobbying in support of pro-Islamist lawmakers and candidates.

Prior to the 14th general election, it released a “blacklist” of several candidates for reasons ranging from being “anti-Islam” or a “Christian evangelist”, “supporting the Malaysian Malaysia concept” to “opposing hudud”.

In a public Facebook post on his profile, Kumaran thanked fellow journalists for the support and said that GPS has apologised for its racist post.

“Let this be a lesson to those who purposely wish to cause chaos from unreasonable issues,” he said.

Geramm today lauded Kumaran for his magnanimity in accepting GPS’ apology.

“Geramm would like to congratulate Kumaran, whom we know is a dedicated journalist ever since he began his career 10 years ago, for accepting the apology from GPS.

“We are also proud of other journalist friends, especially those located in the northern region for defending his credibility and at the same time, journalism from being politicised,” it added.

Meanwhile, journalist group Kelab Media Elit Kedah (KMEK) also issued a statement voicing its disappointment over the online attack.

Its deputy president M. Hifzuddin Ikhsan said GPS’ remark came from its lack of understanding on how news outlets operate.

“In the future, we hope social media users will be more responsible in their statements towards professional journalists conducting their duties,” said Hifzuddin.