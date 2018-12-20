Sarawak can hit five million tourist arrivals next year, says minister

Sarawak Tourism, Art, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (2nd left) speaks to reporters in Kuching December 20, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 20 — Sarawak’s Tourism, Art, Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry is confident of breaching the five-million mark in tourist arrivals next year due largely to the Sarawak Tourism Campaign to be launched at the end of this month.

Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the campaign, with the theme “More to Discover”, has already been promoted in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and London, over the past two months.

“The campaign is very important in our effort to bring in more tourists to Sarawak, starting from next year,” he told reporters here.

He said the campaign will be held for many years, unlike on previous occasions where they were held for over a year.

He said with the vigorous campaign led by the Sarawak Tourism Board, the five-million mark in tourist arrivals would be achieved for the first time.

He admitted that the state tourism ministry had targeted to attract more than five million arrivals in the past, but had not breached the figure.

Last year, Sarawak recorded about 4.8 million arrivals, many of whom were from Brunei.

Karim said his ministry wants to go to Europe, Japan and China for quality tourists who spend four days to a week in Sarawak, instead of a day trip as in the case of tourists from Brunei.

He said his ministry will be targeting tourists who love culture, adventure and nature.

He added the ministry has also lined-up several international sports events in Sarawak to attract more tourists.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg will launch the Sarawak Tourism Campaign on the night of December 31 while at the same time ushering in the New Year at the Kuching Waterfront.

“We have lined up various and interesting elements for the launch of the campaign and to usher in the New Year,” he said, adding that the activities will include a fireworks display and stage performances by national and local artistes.