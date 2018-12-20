European stock markets slump at open

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.4 per cent to 6,668.50 points. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 20 — Europe’s main stock markets slumped at the start of trading today following renewed slides on Wall Street.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.4 per cent to 6,668.50 points awaiting British retail sales data and the outcome of the Bank of England’s regular monetary policy meeting.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 lost 1.3 per cent to 10,621.18 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 1.4 per cent to 4,709.75 compared with closing values yesterday.

Elsewhere today, Tokyo led a rout of Asian shares, mirroring big losses on Wall Street yesterday after the Federal Reserve defied unprecedented pressure from US President Donald Trump and raised interest rates, sparking fears the move could choke economic growth. — AFP