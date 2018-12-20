MAHB eyes RM1b in future investments for infrastructure development

General Manager of Land Development, Randhill Singh said the airport operator is investing RM150 million during the three-year period for the development of infrastructure in its air cargo and aerospace segment. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is expecting RM1 billion worth of future investments from third party investors in the next three to five years from its investment in infrastructure development between 2018 and 2020.

General Manager of Land Development, Randhill Singh said the airport operator is investing RM150 million during the three-year period for the development of infrastructure in its air cargo and aerospace segment, which would also generate about 3,200 jobs.

“We have started this year. These third-party investors are expected to build the facilities, as well as put in the suitable system and technology.

“The jobs to be created are mostly high-value technical jobs,” he told reporters after MAHB’s business update and outlook briefing here, today.

He said about RM40 million from the total investment has been allocated for the development of the Subang Aerotech Park, with a total gross development value of RM400 million.

Randhill said the park will be developed together with a strategic delivery partner, to be announced early next year.

“We will bring in these partners who will have the right capabilities to develop this park, including the booth, suites and facilities,” he added.

He said the investment also includes the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) development for hangarage in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as well as the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) which is an ongoing investment, where MAHB had spent close to RM80 million in capital expenditure to-date.

Of the RM150 million, internally generated by the airport operator, Randhill said about RM60 million has been spent for the infrastructure development at the KLIA and Subang Aerotech PArk.

As for the RM1 billion in future investment expected, Randhill said more than 50 per cent was expected to come from foreign investors, comprising existing and new investors. — Bernama