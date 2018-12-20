Ex-Khazanah Investment head is MIDF Amanah’s new deputy CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF) has appointed Datuk Dominic Silva as deputy CEO of MIDF Amanah Investment Bhd with effect from January 7, 2019.

MIDF said Silva is a well-known corporate figure and has worked in areas such as banking, finance and investments as well as strategic management.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Datuk Dominic over the years as my client, shareholder and colleague and am thrilled that he is joining the MIDF group.

“He brings gravitas and decades of front-line experience to our investment banking franchise and I am sure he will take us to new heights. All of us here look forward to his arrival and to the new ideas that he will bring,” said MIDF Group Managing Director Datuk Charon Mokhzani in a statement today.

Silva was most recently a director of DMY Capital. He left Khazanah Nasional Bhd in 2017 as the fund’s head of investments and an executive director for nine years.

He also spent over 10 years at ABN Amro Bank in various positions in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Amsterdam and Hong Kong, where his last post was head of commercial, Asia. — Bernama