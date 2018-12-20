Xiaomi Play teased with a tiny notch

The Xiaomi Play gets a ‘Full Screen’ display that has a tiny waterdrop notch to house the front camera. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Xiaomi Play is real and it’s a new gaming smartphone which isn’t as hardcore as the Black Shark series. This appears to be a new lineup that’s different from the usual Mi and Redmi series. The Chinese smartphone maker has dropped a couple of teaser images which give us a glimpse of what the device would look like.

The Xiaomi Play gets a “Full Screen” display that has a tiny waterdrop notch to house the front camera. There’s a noticeable chin at the bottom while the back of the device gets a glossy glass-looking surface like the Mi 8 Lite. The rear also gets a vertical dual-camera setup and there’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of specs, it is speculated to come in 3 variants — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of storage. Colour-wise, the Play is said to be available in Black, Dream Blue and Dawn Gold.

What’s interesting is that the four teaser images above are emphasising on the connectivity aspect of the device. It suggests things like having reliable connection even when you’re in the hostel.

According to GSMArena, a similar looking device with the model number M1901F9T was spotted on China’s TENAA database. The listing suggests that the device will come with a 5.84″ Full HD+ display and it will run on an octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.3GHz.

It has an 8MP selfie camera along with a 12MP main shooter. The TENAA listing states 2,900mAh for the battery which is quite tiny for a gaming device. The Xiaomi Play will be launched in China on December 24, 2018. — SoyaCincau