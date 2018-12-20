The Flash ties the knot with half-Kadazan fiancée LA Thoma

The pair got hitched last weekend in Los Angeles. ― Picture via Instagram/grantgust

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 ― Actor Grant Gustin and his half-Kadazan sweetheart LA Thoma made their union official at a romantic Los Angeles ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

According to E! News, the pair got married at Valentine DTLA, a vast 9000-square-foot venue with a rich history dating back to the 1920s.

Actors from both the small screen and the stage filled up the guest list including Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist, RJ Brown from 13 Reasons Why, and Broadway actor Taylor Trensch.

Talent manager Robert Stein shared a picture of the happy couple on Instagram, writing, “What heartfelt joy it was to watch Grant and LA, surrounded by their family and friends, come together for a loving union. Wishing them both a Lifetime of Love and Happiness.”

Gustin traveled with Thoma to Sabah last year for a traditional Kadazan ceremony that paid tribute to his wife’s heritage.

Speaking on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, Thoma said she felt “spiritually married” to the 28-year-old DC Comics actor ever since the ceremony took place last December.

“My mom's a Kadazan, so it's almost like Native American of America, but she's from the island of Borneo.

“We wore the traditional outfits, [and] we had, like, a shaman and a medicine-man do all of the blessings,” she explained.

Thoma, who was born in Ohio and lived there her whole life, occasionally returns to Sabah every few years to reconnect with her Bornean roots.

The 30-year-old physical therapist began dating Gustin in 2016 before they announced their engagement the following year in April.