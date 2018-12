A spokesman from China's commerce ministry said the potential for trade cooperation between US and Chin was huge and the nature of win-win cooperation would not change — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Dec 20 — China’s commerce ministry said today there are plans to hold more trade talks with the United States in January, adding that both sides exchanged views on arrangements for negotiations in the latest vice-ministerial level call.

The potential for trade cooperation between the two countries was huge and the nature of win-win cooperation would not change, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in a regular briefing. — Reuters