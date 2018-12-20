Malay Mail

Lunch besties Rafizi and Khairy lampoon Ramkarpal’s reprimand

Published 1 hour ago on 20 December 2018

BY BOO SU-LYN

Rafizi recently posted a picture of the trio on his Twitter account, saying that they often had lunch together. ― Picture via Twitter
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― PKR’s Rafizi Ramli and Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin jointly mocked Ramkarpal Singh today after the DAP lawmaker described their lunch meetings with former PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar as political theatre (“wayang”).

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal said earlier today that the trio’s lunch meetings were distracting the public and Pakatan Harapan (PH) from issues like rising egg prices and “quiet” attempts by Umno lawmakers to defect to the ruling coalition.

“The act of @n_izzah, @Khairykj and me having lunch together have been alleged as one of the factors of the sudden hike in the price of eggs,” Rafizi tweeted, tagging Nurul Izzah and Khairy.

 

 

“I ask the media and netizens not to pay any attention if we have lunch or whatever; it might affect the price of eggs even more. Hahaha. Please don’t RT.”

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy responded, saying: “Next lunch, we’ll eat omelette”.

 

