With Tok Mat as acting Umno chief, Ismail Sabri assumes deputy role

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a press conference in Shah Alam December 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will perform the functions of deputy president to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is now acting party president in place of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a statement, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the decision was made by the Umno management committee during its meeting yesterday.

Earlier this week, Zahid yielded his duties as Umno president to Mohamad to try and stem the party’s ongoing exodus.

“The priority for Umno now is to ensure the leadership and focus on the agenda to strengthen the party,” Annuar Musa explained.

The statement added that Mohamad will be acting Umno president throughout the indefinite absence of Zahid.

Just last week, six Umno MPs quit the party to become independent lawmakers, joining three high-profile names who earlier left to join Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

There are only 37 Umno MPs left now, down from the 54 after the May 9 polls.