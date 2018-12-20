Gobind: News portal in the offing to harness RTM, Bernama and Information Dept resources

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo is pictured during an official visit to the RTM office in Johor Baru December 20, 2018. ― Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 20 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is looking into creating a news portal by integrating digital feeds from three government-linked media agencies by next year for a more efficient stream of information, said its minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the proposal was for Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the Information Department to collaborate in coming up with a single digital news portal.

“We need a more effective system to compete with the existing news portals in terms of providing up-to-date news faster.

“At present, the plan is to launch it by the first quarter of next year,” said Gobind during an official visit to Johor RTM office and the state Information Department in Jalan Tasek Utara here today.

Gobind said that the integrated news portal would streamline news through social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook in a speedy and accurate manner, with open content.

He added that the portal will also channel news reporting responsibly, including explaining government policies at the federal and state levels.

Gobind said the portal will also seek to address all sorts of issues and also misconceptions quickly and also provide the latest news.

“All three (RTM, Bernama and Information Department) have the infrastructure and workforce in all states for the collaboration.

“However, he said he has yet to gather feedback from Bernama on this as the incoming chief executive officer (Nurini Kassim) will only be joining in January next year,” he said.