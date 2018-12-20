Sarawak CM gets honorary doctorate for effort to transform state’s economy

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg pictured here with his family members before receiving the Honorary Doctorate in Business and Management in Sydney December 20, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office

KUCHING, Dec 20 — Swinburne University of Technology today presented Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg with an Honorary Doctorate in Business and Management for his effort at transforming the state’s economy into one that is driven by technology.

He received the honorary doctorate from the university’s Chancellor Graham Goldsmith at the university campus in Melbourne, Australia.

“We believe we have the potential to transform our economy away from conventional into a digital economy with all the strength that we have,” Abang Johari said in his acceptance speech.

He said the state’s political stability, good public governance, the abundant natural resources and the vast renewable energy potential are among the state’s strong points that must be capitalised to transform the economy and improve the quality of life of the people.

Abang Johari said when he took over the helm as chief minister in 2017, his conviction was that Sarawak had to move away from conventional economy to one that was driven by digital technology.

“We have to follow the rest of the world towards the digitalisation of our economy which present vast opportunities for us beyond the shores of Sarawak.

“We are setting aside a big budget to upgrade our digital infrastructure to enable 4G services to be available in all parts of Sarawak to support our vision of turning Sarawak into a strong digital economy by the year 2030,” he added.

The chief minister said since Sarawak’s 2.8 million population is not sufficient to support a strong domestic economy, it has to turn to the rest of Asia with a population of three billion as markets for its products, agricultural products in particular.

He said the state still has large tracts of land which landowners can develop to produce food, believing that with smart and precision farming, and Internet of Thing, coupled with good marketing strategies and logistics, Sarawak can penetrate the Asian food market and become a net exporter of food.

Abang Johari also said the state is trying to reduce its carbon footprint and work towards developing a green economy, preserve and protect the natural environment especially the rainforest.

“We have already stopped issuing permits to large scale logging and oil palm plantation on state land.

“We are very keen to develop a sustainable timber and oil palm industry, develop non-timber products, set aside more and more forest areas as national parks and develop them into tourism assets,” he said.

He said Sarawak has already developed a substantial portion of its energy generation by harnessing the hydro potentials of the rivers.

“Our industries are now run mainly by renewable energy from our hydro dams. We are also carrying out research into the development of hydrogen as green energy from water with the hope that one day we can benefit from an economy that is built around the use and production of hydrogen as an emission free fuel,” he said.