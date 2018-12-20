Speak freely but don’t damage Pakatan, Rafizi told

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pic) said Rafizi Ramli must be mindful of the repercussions to the overall pact. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, DEC 20 — Rafizi Ramli is free to express his opinions but should consider their effects on the ruling Pakatan Harapan, said Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Commenting on the former Pandan MP’s open letter criticising the coalition over purported back-channel dealings, the PKR secretary-general said Rafizi must be mindful of the repercussions to the overall pact.

“If Rafizi wants to voice his opinion so be it as long as the rakyat’s anger isn’t channelled towards Pakatan Harapan (PH),” said Saifuddin.

“PH is a coalition based on trust and respect and we don’t impose our will on anyone.”

He also said that the people were upset by the idea of PH possibly accepting Barisan Nasional defectors and cautioned that this anger could be transferred to the coalition as a result.

Saifuddin added that parties must stringently evaluate these defectors before accepting them

The agriculture and agro-based industry minister also said there was no urgency to accept these defectors as the major Opposition parties were in turmoil.

“BN is crumbling, MCA (Malaysian Chinese Association) and MIC (Malaysian Indian Congress) are alone without much support and the other parties don’t seem to have proper leadership.

“That’s the beauty of PH as everyone can have and voice their opinions.”