Two Malaysians among eight sentenced to two years' jail for smuggling in Brunei

KUCHING, Dec 20 — The episode of a boat collision in Brunei waters that claimed two lives and gradually evolved into a smuggling case ended yesterday with the sentencing of eight men, two of them Malaysians, to two years’ imprisonment in a Brunei magistrate’s court.

According to a news report published in the Brunei-based Borneo Bulletin today, the two Malaysians and six Filipinos — Mohamad Sayurul Nizam Julhani; Jes Taulas; Simar Mohd Zain; Mohd Hazman Awie; Juan Nasir; Jimee Nassaruddin; Henry Subilin and Hassan Hussin — were convicted for smuggling boxes containing alcoholic beverages on December 5, and they gave false information to the Brunei Marine Police on December 6.

It said Chief Magistrate Pengiran Masni Pengiran Haji Bahar heard from DPP Dr Mohd Hussin Ali Idris how all the defendants, except Hassan, had set out from Labuan in a boat, which was loaded with alcohol and bound for Limbang, at 6pm on December 5.

Meanwhile, Hassan and two other men were in another boat, delivering a load of alcoholic drinks to Limbang. Their mission was completed by 8.30 pm.

As the second boat headed back towards Labuan, through Brunei waters, it collided with the first boat near Pulau Selirong.

All the men were thrown into the sea, and the eight were rescued by a passing ferry. One of Hassan’s companions died in the accident while the other is still missing.

The eight men were brought to Serasa, where they lied to the Marine Police that they were delivering fish for sale in Limbang, said the daily. — Bernama