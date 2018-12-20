PKR division chiefs blame Nurul Izzah’s resignation on ex-leader’s nepotism remarks

Mohd Farazi (centre, seated) believes Latheefa’s nepotism remarks on December 17 to be the main factor that led to Nurul Izzah’s resignation. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — Five PKR division leaders today demanded the party discipline its former central leadership member Latheefa Koya whom they blamed for Nurul Izzah Anwar’s sudden resignation from all internal and government posts this week.

Klang PKR information chief Mohd Farazi Mohd Shah believes Latheefa’s nepotism remarks on December 17 to be the main factor that led to Nurul Izzah’s resignation as party vice-president and Penang chief the very same day.

“Myself and Indera Mahkota PKR deputy chief Kamarul Hatta Mohamed Ali have lodged a written report with the party’s disciplinary board, requesting they take action,” he told a news conference at the PKR headquarters here.

Three other Selangor PKR division leaders were also present, signalling their support of disciplinary measures against Latheefa.

“We respect Latheefa’s right to air her views since the party allows its members to voice their grievances and concerns.

“But it should have been done through the proper channels without any media manipulation,” Mohd Farazi said.

He claimed Latheefa’s statements to the media publicly exposed PKR’s weaknesses.

“We are aware the rakyat is sick and tired of hearing about the issues surrounding the party leadership.

“However we will leave it up to the disciplinary board to take the appropriate steps in this matter,” Mohd Farazi added.

Kamarul Hatta said he hopes Nurul Izzah will reconsider her earlier decision and return to the post of vice-president.

“She was the vice-president not because of nepotism or favouritism, but because the party and its members selected her since we believe she is the best candidate,” he said.

In a statement last Monday, Latheefa claimed that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had ignored the grassroots choice and appointed his own for several state leaders, including Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

The lawyer also claimed that Penang and Sabah division chiefs also did not support their appointed state chiefs at first, but later changed their stances after being summoned to meet Anwar.