Why not replace Waytha with Nurul Izzah? Terengganu Amanah Youth asks

Waytha Moorthy visits the Sri Maha Mariammam Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 November 27, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― Terengganu Amanah Youth has proposed that Senator P. Waytha Moorthy be replaced with former PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar as a minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of unity and social wellbeing.

The state chapter's Youth chief Mohd Hasbie Muda said that it is becoming difficult to defend the former Hindraf leader, as even those within Pakatan Harapan are calling for his resignation, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“Nurul is a breath of fresh air. She is a young leader who takes the moderate approach and understands the various communities,” he was quoted saying.

Mohd Hasbie said Nurul Izzah is accepted by both the Malay-majority constituency of Permatang Pauh and the mixed seat of Lembah Pantai.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday he has yet to decide on Waytha's fate, following pressure from various quarters for the latter to be sacked, with a protest planned this Friday.

“I believe that as a government which listens to the people, a decision must be made immediately to remove Waytha Moorthy,” Mohd Hasbie said in response.

The Youth wing of Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has reportedly delivered a memorandum asking for Waytha’s removal.

Waytha is currently under pressure even from within Pakatan Harapan (PH) to quit, over his poor handling of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Temple riot last month.

Dr Mahathir last month defended Waytha and his performance, after a video of his remarks published almost a decade ago surfaced again.

PPBM Youth’s memorandum comes ahead of another memorandum to be delivered by Malay-Muslim groups tomorrow.

The groups plan to march after Friday prayers towards the Prime Minister’s Office.

Malay rights group Perkasa have also threatened to stage a demonstration if Waytha is not removed from Cabinet.