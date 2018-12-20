Purported port extension claims inaccurate — Singapore High Commission

DEC 20 — I refer to the articles “Is Malaysia really intruding into Singaporean waters?” and “Despite Malaysia’s olive branch, Singapore Navy seen inside Johor port limits” published on malaymail.com on 15 and 16 December 2018, respectively. Both articles ignored Singapore’s efforts to maintain a calm situation on the ground and have several inaccuracies, including the following:

The statements that the recent purported extension of the Johor Bahru Port Limits are within Malaysia’s territorial waters are inaccurate even going by Malaysia’s own conduct. As noted in the media statement by Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan on 6 December 2018, the recent purported extension of the Johor Bahru Port Limits goes beyond what even Malaysia itself claimed as its territorial waters in 1979.

This territorial waters claim, which Singapore does not recognise, was unilaterally made by Malaysia in a map which it published that year. At that time, no land reclamation at Tuas in Singapore had taken place. So the territorial waters boundary claimed by Malaysia could not possibly have taken into account any reclamation by Singapore.

Prior to 25 October 2018, Malaysia had never laid claim to the waters covered by the recent purported extension of the Johor Bahru Port Limits nor protested Singapore’s continuous exercise of jurisdiction in those waters. This includes the regular deployment of Singapore’s security agencies in the area for several decades.

The purported extension of the Johor Bahru Port Limits and the intrusions by Malaysian Government vessels into what are clearly Singapore Territorial Waters off Tuas are a serious violation of Singapore’s sovereignty and international law.

The second article “Despite Malaysia’s olive branch, Singapore Navy seen inside Johor port limits” mischaracterised the situation on the ground and ignored Singapore’s efforts to maintain a calm situation there. Singapore’s security agencies have been exercising restraint in enforcing Singapore Territorial Waters off Tuas despite repeated intrusions by Malaysian Government vessels.

As further noted in the press statement issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated 10 December 2018, Singapore had proposed on 7 December 2018 that Malaysia return to the status quo ante prior to 25 October 2018, without prejudice to Malaysia’s and Singapore’s respective positions on maritime boundary between the two countries in the area which Malaysia now claims. Our position remains the same.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.