Penang official moots federal fund for non-Muslim prayer houses

Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to reporters at the St Paul’s Church in George Town December 20, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 20 ― Putrajaya should create a fund for Non Islamic Places of Worship (RIBI) modelled after Penang’s system, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said.

The local government, housing development and town and country planning committee chairman said Penang has a RIBI fund to help eligible non-Islamic places worship in the state.

“We are the first in the country to set up this fund so the federal government can follow Penang’s funding model for RIBI to set up a similar fund for RIBIs in the whole country,” he said in a press conference after presenting an allocation of RM32,742.80 to St Paul’s Church here.

Penang’s RIBI fund was started in 2016 by accumulating contributions from developers that are required to pay a sum in lieu of building such prayer houses in their projects.

Jagdeep said the federal government could set up a similar fund to help all RIBIs in the country.

“We can share with the federal government on how to set up such a fund and allocate it to eligible places of worship,” he said.

Since 2016, a total RM4.9 million was allocated to 136 RIBIs in the state.

Jagdeep said the fund is allocated to RIBIs that need assistance for restoration and repair works.

“Even after disbursing RM4.9 million, we still have a balance of RM3.8 million so RIBIs in the state can still apply for funding,” he said.

Between 2016 and 2018, the RM4.8 million was paid out to 110 temples, 20 churches and six gurdwaras.

Today, Jagdeep presented the allocation for St Paul’s Church that was damaged due to the November 5 floods in 2017.