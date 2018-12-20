Repair for cracked footbridge near hospital in two weeks, says Perak exco

The footbridge in front of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh has been temporarily closed following cracks in its pier support after it was hit by construction machinery December 20, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 20 ― Perak state official Abdul Yunus Jamhari today assured pedestrians and road users that a cracked footbridge in front of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here is safe.

The state public facilities, infrastructure, agriculture and agro-based industry committee chairman said the crack on the pier support happened two weeks ago when a sewerage construction machinery hit the pedestrian bridge.

“However, the condition of the bridge is still stable and the crack was due to the direct impact of the crash,” he said in a statement.

Pictures of the cracked pedestrian bridge have been circulating on social media and created public anxiety.

Yunus said that city council is aware of the damage and is currently waiting for the sewerage construction company to submit a detailed report on repairing the pedestrian bridge.

“The construction company is doing a research on the structure of the bridge and will submit the report soon. Once they have submitted the report, the city council will repair the bridge in two weeks time,” he added.

He urged the local authorities to expedite repair works for public safety and to avoid untoward incidents from happening.