Honor 10 Lite and Honor Band 4 are coming to Malaysia next month

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21″ Full HD+ IPS display that pushes a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — As teased a week ago, the Honor 10 Lite is coming to Malaysia very soon.

This is basically a compact version of the Honor 8X and the local launch is scheduled to take place on 8 January 2019.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor Malaysia has not provided any pricing details yet but we reckon it should be priced under RM1,000.

The Honor 10 Lite comes with a 6.21″ Full HD+ display with a tiny notch and it is powered by a Kirin 710 processor.

In China, it’s available with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM along with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The Honor 10 Lite comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13MP f/1.8 + 2.0MP shooter, while the front gets a 24MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

As usual, Honor is packing AI-enhanced photography features with the camera app.

Since it’s a smaller device, the Honor 10 Lite packs a 3,400mAh battery. Out of the box, it runs on the latest Android 9.0 with EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top.

Apart from the phone, Honor is also introducing the Honor Band 4 fitness band in Malaysia.

It comes with a 0.95″ colour AMOLED display, a built-in continuous heart rate sensor and sleep-tracking capabilities.

It has a water resistance rating of 5 ATM, which allows you to submerge it up to 50 metres deep.

A single charge is rated to last up to 14-days of usage. In China, the Honor Band 4 is priced at 199CNY which is about RM120.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition

On top of that, there’s also the Honor Band 4 Running Edition. This version can be used like a fitness band on your wrist or as an attached to your shoe for foot mode.

This allows you to track every step more accurately with its 6-axis sensor.

The running guide can provide insights as well as running posture analysis.

Like the standard Honor Band 4, it’s also water resistant up to 50 metres and it offers sleep tracking as well.

The running edition comes with a smaller 0.5″ OLED display and it is rated to last up to 21 days on a single charge.—SoyaCincau