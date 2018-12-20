Negri PAS commissioner Mustaffa Daharun dies at 60

Mustaffa contested the Jempol Parliamentary and Ampangan State Assembly seats in GE14, but lost both. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Dec 20 ― Negeri Sembilan PAS commissioner Mustaffa Daharun, 60, died at the Jempol Hospital near here today from lung infection.

His second son Najmuddin Rabbani Mustaffa said his father was rushed to hospital after the Subuh prayers this morning after he complained of breathing difficulties.

“According to doctors, there was fluid in his lungs and he died at 8.12am,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that Mustaffa will be buried at the Padang Lalang Muslim Cemetery in Jempol after Zohor prayers.

State PAS deputy commissioner Khairil Anuar Mohd Wafa said party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is expected to attend the funeral.

Mustaffa is survived by his wife and nine children.

In the 14th general election, Mustaffa contested the Jempol Parliamentary and Ampangan State Assembly seats, but lost both. ― Bernama