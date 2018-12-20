Embiid, Simmons help 76ers crush Knicks

New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay (1) drives for a layup past Philadelphia 76ers guard Landry Shamet (1) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia December 19, 2018. — Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

PHILADELPHIA, Dec 20 — Joel Embiid had 24 points and 10 rebounds to carry the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New York Knicks 131-109 yesterday.

It was the 24th time this season that Embiid reached at least 20 points. Embiid also owns 28 double-doubles this season.

Ben Simmons also turned in his fourth triple-double of the season with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Simmons has 16 career triple-doubles, good for second place in franchise history behind only Wilt Chamberlain.

Jimmy Butler added 20 and Landry Shamet contributed a career-high 17 for the Sixers, who had dropped three of four heading into this game. The Sixers improved to 15-3 at home.

JJ Redick also had 14 for the Sixers, who defeated the Knicks for the sixth straight time.

Tim Hardaway Jr paced the Knicks with 27 points while rookie Kevin Knox added 21.

Enes Kanter had 15 for the Knicks, who have lost eight of their last nine.

The Sixers jumped out to a 38-33 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks in large part to Embiid's 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

Redick eclipsed the 10,000-point mark for his career with a jumper early in the second as the Sixers led 46-37. Redick is the 47th active NBA player with at least 10,000 points.

Philadelphia pulled ahead by 15 but held a 69-61 advantage at halftime as Knox finished off an alley-oop dunk late in the half to keep the Knicks close.

The Knicks got within three midway through the third before some torrid shooting by the Sixers extended their lead to 99-85 at the end of the quarter.

When Shamet hit a 15-foot jumper with 8:13 left, the Sixers moved ahead 108-89.

Mike Muscala’s deep 3-pointer with 5:03 remaining gave the Sixers a 116-93 advantage.

It was more than enough of a lead for the Sixers to cruise to another home victory. They came within two points of tying a season high in points scored at 133. — Field Level Media via Reuters